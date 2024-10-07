North West Norfolk MP James Wild’s latest school visit took him to Fen Rivers Academy to meet the headteacher and pupils and join their first Macmillan coffee morning supporting people living with cancer.

Fen Rivers Academy is a therapeutic SEMH (Social, Emotional, and Mental Health) school offering specialist education and support to 86 children aged between five and 16. It provides young people with specialist teaching and learning for them to progress and succeed in sustained education or employment. Pupils are referred to the school at Kilham’s Way in North Lynn, by the local authority as part of their duties to arrange special educational needs provision.

Mr Wild was shown around the school by headteacher Amanda Fewkes who explained more about SEMH schools and the specialised support they provide for children with challenges in managing their emotions and behaviour. Fen Rivers Academy addresses a broad range of needs, including emotional and social difficulties such as ADHD, OCD, attachment issues, or challenging behaviour.

James Wild MP and Amanda Fewkes, headtecher

His visit took place during their Macmillan coffee morning and Mr Wild was able to speak with students, teachers and parents about the school and pupils’ aspirations over tea and cake.

Speaking after the visit, he said: “It was a pleasure to visit Fen Rivers Academy and see how the school offers an engaging environment to unlock the learning potential of the pupils. Staff are very committed, take great pride in the school, and care deeply about the education and well-being of each child. Improving support for pupils with special educational needs is a priority and one that as a Shadow Education Minister I will continue to pursue.”

Ms Fewkes said: “It is a real privilege to lead a team of such dedicated professionals who work so hard and give so much of themselves every day to ensure the children get the very best deal and their needs are met.

“In challenging times the laughter; humour and community spirit of TeamFen is infectious and we face each day with a smile. A team of people with such large hearts, who notice and celebrate the golden moments daily, and notice when anyone is ‘not ok’ is key to successful outcomes for our children. The accolade belongs to each and every one of them.”