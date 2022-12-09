One of Norfolk’s newest MPs has confirmed he will fight the next general election, as he continues his campaign for a new hospital in Lynn.

James Wild, who has represented North West Norfolk since 2019, has said he intends to again stand as the Conservative candidate when voters next go to the polls – expected to take place in 2024.

In the Commons, he has campaigned for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn – which has been called the country’s most dilapidated hospital – to be rebuilt by the government.

A decision from the Department of Health is expected imminently.

Mr Wild’s constituency covers Lynn, Hunstanton and surrounding villages – and is set to remain almost untouched by the proposed 2023 parliamentary boundary changes.

He had stood unsuccessfully against former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Norman Lamb in North Norfolk in 2017.

From September 2021, Mr Wild had served as parliamentary private secretary to the Conservative party chairman and minister without portfolio Oliver Dowden MP.

But following the party’s poor performance in the May 2022 local elections, Mr Dowden stood down, causing Mr Wild to lose his position.