On Saturday I managed to dodge the torrential rain to enjoy time on Brancaster beach with friends and my week began when I met the Environment Agency area director to talk about water quality issues. I grew up a few miles from our spectacular North Norfolk coast and I’m committed to protecting our coastal waters and precious chalk streams.

I organised the meeting to raise constituents’ concerns once again about Middleton Stop Drain, the Gaywood River, and Heacham. Each of these locations is facing different issues. Middleton, for example, is often muddy brown due to sediment and the regulator has identified a potential cause of this. For Gaywood, the Environment Agency has previously identified a potential source of pollution and is considering its response in line with its Enforcement and Sanctions Policy. At Heacham, I am very concerned about the quality of bathing water. £38,000 of new government funding will cover expert analysis of samples so appropriate and effective action can be taken. Anyone aware of pollution should report it to the Environment Agency 0800 807060.

In these cases, I have urged practical action and using enforcement powers to help improve the quality of the water and tackle pollution whatever its source. New powers passed this week allow unlimited fines for those causing pollution – all part of the government’s plan to improve water quality through the Environment Act, requiring £56 billion of investment by water companies, and new powers for regulators. Given public concern, I also encouraged the Environment Agency to do more to explain the monitoring and action it is taking and to address some of the inaccurate claims that are made.

But the highlight of the week was getting a sneak preview of the government’s new Hospital 2.0 approach to building new hospitals with the health secretary. Following the fantastic announcement that QEH will be one of the new hospitals the government is committed to building by 2030 this was an opportunity to hear more about how this innovative approach will deliver the latest healthcare for the benefit of staff and patients.

Using virtual reality headsets, videos, and models I was able to see proposed design concepts for new hospitals built around standardised groups of 16 single occupancy en-suite rooms. Having your own room is the norm in hospitals internationally with major benefits from infection control, to length of stay, through to privacy. The critical care recovery rooms will have excellent clinical and digital observation while respecting patient privacy. Hospital 2.0 is designed to optimise patient flows and pathways and radically improve the environment for staff and patients.

The programme director confirmed to me there is a substantial budget allocated to the QEH scheme as part of the over £20 billion programme. She explained that there will now be consultations with each hospital on the list to further develop the model and concepts to reflect local needs and capacity. It was great to see what is coming to QEH and I’m sure staff and patients will be as excited as I am for the future.