MP 'frustrated' over situation regarding King's Lynn's Morley House

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has voiced her “frustration” over the situation regarding Morley House, after a meeting last week.

Ms Truss joined with Norfolk County Council representatives to meet with parents, affected by the closure of the respite home in Lynn for children with complex needs, to discuss ongoing concerns.

The council’s contract at Morley House has been extended to March 2019, and the children are set to be moved to Marshfields in Lynn.

Ms Truss called the meeting last week with Norfolk County Council and parents after concerns were raised about the lack of like-for-like care.

She said: “I am frustrated that some six months on, Norfolk County Council is still not communicating effectively with parents and listening to their concerns.”

Ms Truss added: “Families with severely disabled children face many challenges and it is vital that support is available.

“I am concerned that there seems to be a never-ending list of meetings and panels, when in fact the children’s disability will not change and what parents need are assurances that the support is there and available.”