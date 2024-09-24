James Wild has called on the Government to back a series of rail upgrades which would increase the number of services serving Lynn.

The North West Norfolk MP wants to see Ely and Haughley rail upgrades come to fruition, arguing that this will help to unlock economic growth.

That is also the message from MPs and peers on the East of England All-Party Parliamentary Group, which reformed last week following the general election.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild wants to see the number of train services in Lynn increase

They say that upgrades would unlock thousands of extra freight trains from Britain’s busiest container port at Felixstowe to serve distribution centres in the Midlands, North and Scotland, while increasing the frequency of passenger services at places such as Lynn, Peterborough and Ipswich.

In October 2023, the previous government confirmed funding would be made available to deliver the Ely and Haughley junction improvements.

In a letter to new Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, the group has asked that the schemes are prioritised, including the early release of funding so detailed planning for their delivery can commence.

Mr Wild said: “I campaigned successfully with other MPs, businesses, local councils, and others to secure a commitment from the last government to the vital upgrade of Ely junction.

“This would mean more frequent passenger services from Lynn, as well as boosting freight and growth across the East of England.

“Now it is time for the new government to stick to this pledge and provide the funding to unlock the huge benefits from this scheme.”

The plea comes after sub-national transport bodies England’s Economic Heartland and Transport East released an updated report on the benefits of Ely and Haughley, which showcases “unprecedented support” for the schemes from across the country, including cross-party MPs, freight and logistics sector, businesses and local and combined authorities.