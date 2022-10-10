A visit to West Lynn Primary School in St Peter’s Road by James Wild saw the MP go back to the classroom and take a seat alongside pupils.

The visit enabled Mr Wild, who represents North West Norfolk, to spend time with the school’s junior leadership team, who had plenty of questions for him - and he had the chance to meet his namesake in Year 6.

Headteacher Jo Borley said: “James explained that over the next year he was aiming to visit all the primary schools in the area because education was imperative for the future generation.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild met West Lynn Primary School student James Wild during a recent visit to the classroom (photo supplied) (59867380)

“We are proud of our school and welcome visits. James visited each class where the children quizzed him about his role, what it’s like to be an MP and if has met any famous people.”

The children interrogated him on how he could support the school and how a trip to the Houses of Parliament could be organised.

Mr Wild said: “There is no substitute to visiting schools to talk to pupils and staff to help improve educational opportunities in West Norfolk.

“It was great to spend time at West Lynn Primary where the children were very inquisitive in the junior leadership Q&A session about my role as MP and reflecting on their role in school.

“I was also impressed by the broad learning approach, making sure each child has a well-rounded education to help fulfil their potential.”

The Junior Leadership Team helps improve the school from the perspective of a child.

Members give feedback to teachers and make recommendations which the school implements if possible.

The school, which has 161 pupils, was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in its most recent inspection which highlighted, among other things, the ‘happy, attentive and positive children who want to learn and feel safe.’

The inspectors also reported seeing ‘good-humoured and respectful conversations between pupils and staff.”