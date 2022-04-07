North West Norfolk MP James Wild has met the leadership of the three businesses that are part of the KL Technologies Group with Group CEO, Mark Littlewood hosting the visit to discuss exports, investment, and skills.

KL Technologies is an engineering and manufacturing group based in Lynn, with offices globally specialising and servicing the textile and ceramics industries with high quality and innovative products. The group is made of three individual businesses: PIL Membranes, PCL Ceramics, and KLT Filtration.

During the visit, Mr Wild was given a tour of the three businesses facilities and heard about the strong focus on trading internationally with around 95 per cent of products exported to Asia, South America, and other markets.

James Wild MP on a visit to KL Technologies

The group employs around 200 people across the site and Mr Wild raised the importance of skills and the company talked about the focus on employing locally and training young people.

It had also participated successfully in the government’s KickStart scheme to help 16-24 years olds on universal credit move into work.

PIL Membranes manufactures heat resistant and water-resistant material which is used in the manufacture of garments in sectors including military, industrial, medical, and sports.

James Wild MP on a visit to KL Technologies

Cyril Journoux, Managing Director of PCL Ceramics, explained to Mr Wild the high-quality sanitary ware that is produced by the high-pressure casting technology it leads in producing.

The MP was shown the water filters that are produced by KLT Filtration and exported to Asia and across the world. The company has also donated filters to help disaster relief efforts.

Commenting after the visit The MP said:"It was great to see the high quality, innovative products that these three businesses are developing and producing in Lynn and the opportunities they are creating for skilled jobs locally.

James Wild MP on a visit to KL Technologies

"By exporting successfully to Asia, America, and beyond, KL Technologies Group is helping to support jobs and growth here at home.”