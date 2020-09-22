North West Norfolk MP James Wild is pictured clearing up litter in North Lynn on Friday.

Mr Wild joined West Norfolk Council’s public open spaces team to collect litter next to the cycle path at Lynnsport.

The MP filled a big with litter including bottles, cans and crisp packets.

James Wild MP was helping to collect litter next to the cycle path at Lynnsport. Pictures: Ian Burt

He said: “I wanted to do my bit and support the Great British September Clean. It was good to spend time with the open spaces team who are working hard to keep North Lynn tidy.

"There is something is satisfying about filling a bag and see the area looking clean. Everyone can play their part by putting litter in a bin or taking it home to dispose of it.”

The Great British September Clean takes place from September 11-27 in which volunteers, local authorities, charities and businesses take part in private clean-ups with up to five other people.