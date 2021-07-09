MP meets King's Lynn hospital bosses as rebuild debate bid gathers pace

A second Cabinet minister has visited Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital to see its structural problems - as a bid to get the issue debated in Parliament gathers momentum.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, held talks with trust bosses during a visit to the Gayton Road site today.

The meeting comes just three weeks after the then Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, described the hospital's building issues as "very serious" during his own visit.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, left, sees the problems in the QEH's Necton ward for herself (49043771)

Ms Truss said this afternoon: “I had a really helpful and productive discussion with the leadership team and also met some of the brilliant staff delivering vital health care in West Norfolk.

“Obviously our priority is very much to secure a new build hospital in King’s Lynn and I have already raised this directly with the new Health Secretary.

“Government funding of £20 million has been made available to support the ongoing structural concerns.

“However we all recognise that a long-term solution needs to be found and I will continue to work with the hospital, fellow MPs and councillors to make the case to Sajid Javid.”

The visit by Ms Truss comes just 24 hours after the launch of a new online petition which aims to secure a Parliamentary debate on the state of the QEH and the bid to secure funding for a rebuild.

More than 2,000 people have already backed the call launched by former Norfolk High Sheriff James Bagge.

And, yesterday evening, West Norfolk councillors unanimously passed a motion backing the campaign for the hospital to be rebuilt.

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “I’m really pleased that we were able to welcome the Secretary of State for a visit to QEH today to showcase the many improvements to patient and staff experience we have made over the last two years.

“We discussed our improvement journey and how we are investing in our estate and digital infrastructure.

“Key to this is our ambition to bring a new hospital to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk to improve the experience for our patients and staff.”