An MP got an insight into the work a charity which supports adults with learning disabilities does when he paid them a visit.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild visited some of the members from the Forward Day Centre based in Lynn which supports adults with learning disabilities by providing a range of programmes including independent living skills, specialised sensory support and an employment pathway.

Steve Fuller, the chief executive, explained that their aim is to create equal opportunities for their members.

James Wild (right) with CEO of Forward Steve Fuller

Among the equipment at the centre are new electronic drum kits and music equipment which James tried out, as well as other sensory equipment.

People are usually referred to its service through social services.

The MP also spent time at Forward’s new gift store and day centre on Broad Street and spoke to members there.

James trying out Forward's new electric drum kit

One of the members spoke with James about the problems people have with cafes like Starbucks where you cannot pay with cash anymore.

The shop also sells products made at their Ezone factory where people can gain practical work skills. Outside the store is one of the planters based on local landmarks that they have in the Vancouver centre.

Mr Wild said: “Forward does brilliant work promoting opportunity and equality and through the store and planters in town are helping raise the profile of learning disabilities and autism.

MP James Wild at the Forward ezone factory

“By offering such a range of creative and other activities they are helping people to lead the lives they want to in our local community.”

Forward provides people with the opportunity to obtain paid employment and promotes a culture where people aspire to be employed and where disability is not a barrier to them becoming employed.