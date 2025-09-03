James Wild has pledged to call for timely hospital care for those suffering with Parkinson’s.

The North West Norfolk MP recently met with the Lynn and West Norfolk Parkinson’s support group to hear about the challenges of living with the condition.

Around 235 people in North West Norfolk live with the disease, with nearly 3,000 across Norfolk and Waveney.

The Lynn and West Norfolk group, run by Jeanette Stapleton and volunteers, provides practical support and social connection through a variety of activities, from cinema trips to sailing.

Members were able to highlight pressing concerns faced by those with Parkinson’s. These included long waits for neurology appointments, sometimes over a year for initial appointments and infrequent follow-ups.

The group also emphasised to Mr Wild the critical importance of timely access to medication in hospitals, with a delay of as little as 30 minutes sometimes being the difference between functioning well and being unable to move, walk, talk, or swallow.

The MP also discussed his own priorities in the constituency, particularly securing a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Rachel Elitty, local campaigns officer for Parkinson’s UK, said: “It was a great opportunity for our local Parkinson’s group to hear directly from our MP about what he’s doing in the area, particularly his efforts to secure a new hospital building in Lynn.

“We were especially pleased that Mr Wild pledged his support in urging the local hospital to ensure people with Parkinson’s get their medication on time, every time.

“We are grateful to him for taking the time to meet with and listen to his local Parkinson’s community”.

Mr Wild said: “It was a privilege to join the Lynn and West Norfolk Parkinson’s group and hear directly from members about the challenges they face every day.

“Their experiences, particularly around timely access to medication and difficulties in seeing neurology specialists only underlined the importance of ensuring people with Parkinson’s have the support and care they need.”

He added: “I also shared some of the work I’m undertaking locally, including efforts around the new Queen Elizabeth hospital, which, with its modern facilities and technology, has the potential to improve patient care and access.

“I will continue to raise these important issues on behalf of the group.”

Reporting by Eloise Suiter