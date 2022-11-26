MP James Wild's weekly column

At the QEH staff awards, I was delighted to sit next to the winner of the Living our Values outstanding contribution award.

Through his actions Pratish Lukose helped to save a patient’s life. His was one of many inspirational stories of helping patients whether as medical staff or in one of the crucial roles running the hospital. Of course, this was an opportunity to talk about the campaign for a new hospital. In the Autumn Statement, the Chancellor confirmed, contrary to some speculation, that the government is committed to the new hospitals programme.

This came after the Health Secretary, in setting out his priorities, acknowledged the huge concerns over RAAC concrete issues, the need for urgent attention, and committed to remove RAAC from the NHS.

In response to the Chancellor’s statement, I urged him to take the long overdue decision to build a new hospital. After more than three years of campaigning, I will carry on making the case.

The Autumn Statement set out a plan to respond to very challenging economic times.

In the face of unprecedented global factors, the economy is forecast to enter recession. Household budgets are being squeezed by inflation. But the measures he announced are focused on bringing down inflation and seeing the economy growing again.

The UK is not alone in suffering these challenges. Inflation is as high in the US and Germany as in the UK. Interest rates have risen here but faster in the US and Canada.

The IMF predicts that one third of the world is entering recession.

Most countries are dealing with the fallout from Covid. In the UK, the government put in place £400 billion of support for households and businesses but that money must be paid back.

On top of that, Putin’s war has caused energy prices to rise to eight times above their historic average.

It is against that backdrop that difficult decisions have been taken to get us through this, promote growth, and support public services. No Conservative government wants to put up taxes.

However, the plans aim to be fair by asking the wealthiest to pay most while protecting the most vulnerable including those on the lowest incomes and pensioners.

The Energy Price Guarantee will limit the impact of rising prices with a windfall tax set to raise £14 billion next year.

The tough decisions mean spending can be increased on schools and the NHS and social care. I know from my regular school visits the challenges they are facing which I have raised with ministers.

I welcome the extra £2 billion a year over the next two years.

To help tackle ambulance waiting times and the Covid backlog, the NHS will receive an additional £2.3 billion in each of the next two years. There will be more than £7 billion for adult social care over the same period.

To boost growth £600 billion of capital investment will happen, R&D spending is protected, and firms will benefit from a £14bn business rates cuts package including for pubs and restaurants.

The economic shocks are causing real hardship. By acting now the plan aims to tackle inflation and keep mortgages down, lower energy bills, while encouraging growth and backing schools, the NHS and social care.