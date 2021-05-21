Lynn's MP has been behind the scenes at the town's newest school.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild paid a visit to the multi-million pound Greenpark Academy in North Lynn, which welcomed pupils for the first time earlier this year, this week.

The school, which cost around £8.5 million to build, replaced the former St Edmund's school in Kilhams Way, which will eventually form part of the Fen Rivers Academy for children with special educational needs.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild with Greenpark Academy headteacher Jill Graver (47328157)

Mr Wild, pictured here with headteacher Jill Graver, said: “It was great to see well behaved pupils enjoying their lessons and playing after missing out on learning in the classroom due to Covid.

“The investment in new facilities and the learning environment are important to support the efforts and obvious passion of the headteacher and her team to help young people to succeed.”

Mrs Graver said they will invite Mr Wild back to the school to speak to pupils on democracy when restrictions allow.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild with Greenpark Academy headteacher Jill Graver (47328152)

“It was a pleasure to welcome James to Greenpark Academy to see the newest school in King’s Lynn.

“He was interested to hear how the staff at school went above and beyond during lockdown to ensure that key worker and vulnerable children could continue to attend school, and that remote learning was in place for those children who had to remain at home.

“The children have settled back in well and have been making good progress since everyone returned to school on 8th March, especially as it was such a big change for us all in moving to a different building.

“We look forward to James being able to return to Greenpark Academy, once restrictions allow, to talk to the children in assembly as part of our ‘Democracy’ topic.”