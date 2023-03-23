North West Norfolk MP James Wild has once again called for a decision on the government’s new hospitals programme to include Lynn’s crumbling hospital.

Mr Wild made the comments regarding Lynn’s “RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) ravaged” Queen Elizabeth Hospital during Treasury questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

He said: "Given that the Chancellor [Jeremy Hunt] has protected the new hospitals budget, may I express the huge frustration of my constituents at delays in the announcement that the RAAC-ravaged Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn will be part of the programme and urge that decisions are announced as soon as possible?”

James Wild at Westminster

In response, John Glen, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, expressed regret that the decision had not been announced yet.

"As I think I said last time, it is a matter for the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care [Steve Barclay] and conversations have developed," he said.

"We have made a commitment on the quantum of money, and I will leave it for my colleague to make that announcement imminently.”

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

It is the latest call for the hospital, which is the most propped-up in the country, to be included in the government's new hospital programme.