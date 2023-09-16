MP’s in West Norfolk have not confirmed or denied whether they knew anything about recent claims that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blocked RAAC hospital builds, including Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Health Secretary and North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay branded this claim as “inaccurate” but did appear to concede that the remaining five hospitals were only added to a rebuilding programme at a later stage.

It comes after The Guardian reported that Mr Sunak blocked plans to rebuild the hospitals riddled with collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in 2020.

King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Since the news broke, the Lynn News has contacted both North West Norfolk MP James Wild and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss asking if they knew of Mr Sunak’s decision.

However, Mr Wild neither confirmed nor denied whether he had knowledge at the time.

He said: “People across North West Norfolk know I’ve been campaigning hard for a new QEH since I was elected and I am pleased this Prime Minister agreed to commit to a new hospital by 2030.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild

“It has taken far longer than I wanted to get to this positive decision and my focus is on ensuring the programme moves ahead rapidly. As the Health Secretary has said and as the National Audit Office reported, further assessment of risk and solutions was undertaken and then QEH and other RAAC hospitals were added to the list.

“Now we have the fantastic news from this government, staff and patients can look forward to a new hospital coming to Lynn.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital was officially added to the Government’s new hospital programme in May.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss

Liz Truss has been approached by the Lynn News for comment.