North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham is to stand down ahead of next month's general election, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

Conservative Party officials say they will begin the process of selecting a new candidate to contest the December 12 poll tomorrow.

Party agent Ian Sherwood said a short time ago: "I was saddened to hear that our long-serving MP has decided not to stand for re-election.

"First we will all want to thank Sir Henry for all the work he has done over many years for North West Norfolk and, following the election, there will be an appropriate opportunity for members to thank Sir Henry."

The association plans to write to all of its members tomorrow to invite them to a special general meeting when a new candidate to fight the seat will be chosen.

The date and venue for that meeting have yet to be confirmed.

However, Mr Sherwood said he hoped the process of selecting a candidate would be completed by next Tuesday, November 12, ahead of the deadline for nominations.

Sir Henry has represented the constituency since 2001, having previously held the seat from 1983 to 1997.