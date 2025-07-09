An MP backs support given by a work and welfare group, who aim to reduce unemployment in West Norfolk.

North West Norfolk MP visited the Seetec Employment Hub to discuss what help they offer in supporting people entering the workforce.

Wild met with Seetec’s business manager Laura Wilson, alongside training staff and Jobcentre representatives.

Seetec works to help residents overcome the barriers that restrict their ability to work, such as by organising childcare, finding accessible transport and a workplace that accommodates ongoing health conditions.

The organisation also provides help with writing CVs, cover letters and developing skills that are desirable to employers.

Client Shaun, who became a teaching assistant after being supported by Seetec, said: “They took the time to listen to me and understand my health conditions. Without their help, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

While unemployment is below the national average in North West Norfolk, Mr Wild said programmes such as Seetec play an ‘‘important role’’ in supporting the local economy.

Mr Wild praised the work of Seetec and said: “It was encouraging to see how Seetec and their partners offer support that makes a real difference, and I remain committed to working with these organisations to ensure everyone has the chance to succeed.”

Reporting by Lola Hart