On his first visit since being re-elected as MP for North West Norfolk, James Wild accepted an invitation to the Purfleet Trust’s community supermarket, the Purfleet Pantry.

James met chief executive Paula Hall to talk about the Pantry’s role in the community offering everyday food, essentials, and furniture at affordable prices. Located on the Southgates roundabout in Lynn, a membership costing £3 per year is required to shop from the supermarket with 1,100 people signed up.

He spoke with some of the 20 volunteers about the additional services the Pantry offers such as cooking lessons, access to the ‘Multiply’ adult numeracy lessons, and working alongside schools to offer free toothbrushes and toothpaste for children.

On his first visit since being re-elected as MP for North West Norfolk, James Wild accepted an invitation to the Purfleet Trust’s community supermarket, the Purfleet Pantry.

Karen, the Pantry manager, set out how the Pantry’s partnerships with leading local firms such as Greenyard, Fareshare, Mars, and British Sugar enable it to provide low-cost food products for its customers.

The Purfleet Pantry has also supported 400 members through the government’s Household Support Fund with £50 credit to spend – this was funded as part of £33 million provided to Norfolk County Council.

James said: “Charities such as The Purfleet Trust are a vital part of our community offering services and support to local people. It was great to see the impact the Pantry has had in its first year helping so many people.”

On his first visit since being re-elected as MP for North West Norfolk, James Wild accepted an invitation to the Purfleet Trust’s community supermarket, the Purfleet Pantry.

Paula Hall, chief executive said: “The Purfleet Pantry was set up to ensure access to nutritious food for those affected by food poverty in our community.

“Karen, Kathryn, and the amazing team of volunteers now support over 1,000 members to access not only healthy food but also other essentials and vital wraparound support. We were delighted to welcome our local MP James Wild to our project and deeply appreciate his continued support of our work in Kings Lynn.”

The Purfleet Trust is currently looking for volunteers. Visit the charity’s website to find out more.

Since 1993, The Purfleet Trust has been helping people experiencing homelessness. During his time as MP, James has supported the Purfleet Trust’s activities including the launch of the Pathways project in 2021, and raised donations for the charity as part of his London Marathon run in 2021.