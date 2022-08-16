MP James Wild is set to run the London Marathon again this year for three causes in the West Norfolk area.

Despite saying he would not do it again after completing it last year, the North West Norfolk MP has decided to run the race on Sunday, October 2.

His race will support the Pandora Project, West Norfolk Deaf Association and West Norfolk Befriending.

James finished last year’s London Marathon as the fastest English MP, crossing the line after 26.2 miles in three hours, 36 minutes and 13 seconds.

He raised almost £6,000 for three North West Norfolk charities: Little Discoverers, West Norfolk Carers and the Purfleet Trust.

“After last year’s race I said I wouldn’t run the marathon again but the opportunity to raise funds to support brilliant local charities was too good to pass up,” James said.

“During training sessions and on race day, the motivation of helping charities supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse, tackling loneliness, and helping deaf and hard of hearing people will drive me on.”

The Pandora Project supports women and children affected by domestic abuse in North West Norfolk.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to James for picking our charity. People think domestic abuse doesn’t happen in Norfolk, but our service has never been more in need.

“So please donate as every penny raised will go towards helping women and children affected by domestic abuse. We wish James the best of luck with the marathon.”

West Norfolk Deaf Association provides wrap-around support for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community of all ages across West Norfolk.

Manager Anna Pugh said: “West Norfolk Deaf Association are very grateful for all the support and donations we receive.

“Without people like James Wild MP, our local charity would be unable to offer the full range of services and support to over 4,200 deaf children, young people, adults and elders living in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk ever year.”

West Norfolk Befriending supports the elderly by providing a befriending service with regular telephone calls and visits to their homes.

Manager Pippa May said: “West Norfolk Befriending is delighted that James has chosen to support them.

“It will mean that we can work with more isolated older people in West Norfolk.

“WNB offers befriending by in-person visits or phone calls, engaging with a part of the community that is often forgotten or overlooked.”

To donate to James’ fundraising, go to www.jameswild.org.uk/londonmarathon