North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham was invited to meet the team in Lynn of a firm which has won two of the most prestigious business honours in the country.

Snap-on welcomed the MP to its Denney Road base this month in recognition of the company collecting two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Sir Henry visited the site to meet the staff and find out more about operations at the business, the leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive hand and power tools, diagnostic platforms, software and equipment to the vehicle repair industry.

Snap-on was honoured earlier this year with Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in the Innovation and International Trade categories – becoming one of only six companies nationwide to be recognised with two awards on the 2019 list.

Mark Ost, UK general manager for diagnostics and equipment at Snap-on, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Sir Henry Bellingham to our offices. He took a great interest in our business as a whole and how we have continued to be at the forefront of innovation within the automotive industry, leading to us receiving two separate Queen’s Awards this year.

“The awards were in recognition of how Snap-on continues to grow in all markets at home and abroad.

“We will continue to work hard on bringing exciting new products and technologies to the markets we operate in as well as continuously demonstrating our commitment to innovation.”

Sir Henry said: “It really is brilliant news that Snap-on has recently been awarded the highly prestigious Queen’s Awards for International Trade and Innovation. This is really well deserved and is yet another example of a local firm rising to the export challenge and succeeding.

“On my visit to Snap-on I had the chance to meet many of the company’s local employees, and what struck me most of all was their dedication to the company, their high morale and hugely impressive levels of job satisfaction.

“This really is a great tribute to Mark Ost and his team. I have little doubt that the business will carry on going from strength to strength.”

The award for Innovation was presented in recognition of Snap-on’s all-in-one repair information resource, SureTrack, which forms part of the software used by technicians working with one of the company’s vehicle diagnostic systems.

SureTrack brings together a unique combination of intelligence and expertise to help after-market automotive garages increase accuracy and efficiency from diagnosis to completed repair.

To earn the International Trade award, Snap-on has managed sustained growth and success in providing automotive diagnostic and equipment products, customer support, service and repair to European and UK markets.

The awards are valid for five years and will enable Snap-on to fly the Queen’s Awards flag at its premises on Denney Road and use the emblem on its stationery, products and packaging.