South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss paid a visit to a Lynn paper company to promote the importance of recycling.

Palm Paper on Lynn's Saddlebow Industrial Estate is home to the world’s widest, largest and most powerful newsprint machine with a capacity of 400,000 metric tons of paper per year.

The machine, named PM 7, uses 100% recycled newspapers and magazines and obtains these through local authorities.

The visit provided Truss with the opportunity to witness modern and environmentally friendly newsprint production technologies as well as Palm’s “clear commitment” to sustainability and circular economy.

Ms Truss praised Palm Paper as "an example of British manufacturing excellence” and said: “The paper industry is a vital component of the UK economy, providing jobs and driving growth across a range of industries.

“It is fantastic to see how this mill is utilising the most innovative techniques to produce high-quality paper products whilst minimising its environmental impact."

During the visit, the MP spoke with Palm Paper’s management team and discussed their recycling process in detail.

The company’s largest projects include a CHP plant, a Paper Separation Plant and a Paper Machine upgrade.

Palm paper has said it has enabled the production of a wider spectrum of paper grades from 100% recycled paper, including Super-Calendered paper.

Palm explained that they work closely with local authorities in developing their waste strategies and providing future-proof and sustainable solutions for those who are willing to make the change from co-mingled collection methods to collecting source-separated paper and cardboard.

The team thanked Liz Truss for visiting Palm Paper.