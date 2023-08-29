Wellness was the main point of discussion when North West Norfolk MP James Wild paid a visit to an award-winning salon in Lynn.

GH Hair Design on St Annes Fort won the customer care category in the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards this year which inspired Mr Wild to visit the salon.

The salon is known for focusing on wellbeing and shares the importance of taking the time to switch off.

North West Norfolk MO James Wild with Gemma Harvey of GH Hair Design

Owner of GH Hair Design Gemma Harvey discussed with the MP about supporting young people into work.

In her independent salon, Gemma takes a “unique” approach in her business as she offers treatments to alleviate stress such as yoga, reflexology and counselling in the same premises as the hair salon.

Gemma said: “It was a pleasure to meet James Wild MP today to discuss all things business, the importance of wellness and taking care of our own health and wellbeing as well as how important it is to switch off from the busy world that we are in and the ever growing to do lists.”

James added: “It was great to visit GH Hair Design to talk about how Gemma has grown the business and understand more about the beauty and health industry from a local perspective.

“Life is busy for everyone so I was pleased to hear Gemma’s perspective on how she incorporates a wellbeing focus within the beauty industry. The relaxation lounge does exactly what is says on the tin!”