West Norfolk’s MPs have voiced their pleasure after learning that the rebuild of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will begin next year.

The Lynn News revealed earlier today that construction of a new hospital on the existing site is set to begin in mid-2026, with the multi-storey car park getting under way later this year.

This news comes after a year of uncertainty, which saw funding for the project put on hold by the new Labour Government before being reconfirmed due to the “urgency” required to replace the current crumbling building.

“I know just how much this hospital means to the community, and I am proud that the Labour government can deliver on the promise to ensure the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s full restoration,” Terry Jermy, the South West Norfolk MP, said.

“This has been my number one priority since being elected. I have worked with the Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, very closely on this issue and invited him down to visit the hospital and its staff. I am grateful for the work he has done on the issue.

“I am delighted that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is getting the money it so desperately needs to ensure that it can fully deliver for patients across Norfolk.

South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy

“I cannot commend the staff enough who have been put under extreme pressures through not having an adequate facility, so it is fantastic news for them as well. I am looking forward to following the progress of this historic

“After 14 years of underfunding and manged decline to hospitals across the country the new Labour government are fixing the foundations of the NHS.”

James Wild, the North West Norfolk MP, said: “2025 is the year we need to see progress on a new QEH, beginning with construction of the new multi-storey car park.

“QEH’s plans are ready to go and I’m meeting the Health Minister shortly to press the Government once again to match its rhetoric with action and release funds so we can get on with the work in order to meet the 2030 deadline.”

North West Norfolk MP James Wild

The QEH is considered in a critical condition because it was built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concret. It is currently the most propped-up hospital in the country.

It has at least 4,394 steel and timber support props in 56 areas holding up its roof - and 2030 is considered the year when it will no longer be safe to use.