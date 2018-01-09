MPs join together to back call to Love West Norfolk

West Norfolk MPs have given their backing to a new campaign calling on the borough’s residents to share what they love about it.

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, and Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, joined fellow officials for the launch of Love West Norfolk in Lynn on Friday.

Love West Norfolk Campaign Launch at the King's Lynn Custom House and Bank House Loving West Norfolk LtoR, Sarah Dennis and Sharon Clifton from the Borough Council

Sir Henry said: “I think it’s incredibly important because West Norfolk is a great success story and I think we don’t triumph it enough in a lot of ways.

“We want people to look at West Norfolk and say to themselves, there are great people here, we have a fantastic environment, we have one of the most beautiful coastlines anywhere in the world and this is a place where not only is the job going to be good, it’s a great place to come to because there is so much going for it.”

Sir Henry spoke of his hopes to persuade the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) to retain their headquarters in Bircham Newton.

He said: “If they stay here they have a role to play in this community, in our future, and that’s why we’ve got to win that particular battle because if we win that battle, it will send a really strong signal to other organisations that this is a place to stay, a place to cherish and a place to really, really love for the future.”

Love West Norfolk Campaign Launch at the King's Lynn Custom House and Bank House

Ms Truss said: “What I would say about West Norfolk is that it is a fantastic place to live and to work.

“It’s got amazing natural life, fantastic things like chalk streams, the beautiful coast, the great food that we produce in West Norfolk.

“But I do feel this is an unsung part of the country and that a lot of the fantastic places like the Custom House here in King’s Lynn or the fantastic gingerbread buildings in Downham Market are not known very widely outside the area.

“I think we’ve got a big opportunity to get the message out much more widely, yes, to attract people to come and work here like teachers and doctors but also to attract businesses to move to the area and attract tourism in to the area as well.”

Love West Norfolk Campaign Launch at the King's Lynn Custom House and Bank House Loving West Norfolk LtoR, Sir Henry Bellingham and Elizabeth Truss

The group were given boards to write down what they love about the borough.

Supt David Buckley wrote on his: “Great place, great people. I have always chosen to work in West Norfolk.”

Jo Maule, of Community Action Norfolk, said: “Strong sense of identity and community spirit (and the rugby team).”

West Norfolk Council chief executive Ray Harding said: “Its potential, people and opportunities.”

Love West Norfolk Campaign Launch at the King's Lynn Custom House and Bank House Loving West Norfolk LtoR, Rebekah Chilvers, Michelle Gant, Mark Leslie

You can follow Love West Norfolk on social media on @LoveWestNorfolk on Facebook and Twitter, and love_west_norfolk on Instagram.

Use the hashtag #lovewestnorfolk to get involved. You can also share your feedback about what you love about West Norfolk via the website www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk.

Residents are also being encouraged to get involved with upcoming events to take pride in our area.

On February 14, there will be a chance to celebrate West Norfolk across social media.

People will be invited to share their views on what makes the area special, and their images of West Norfolk on the day using the hashtag #lovewestnorfolk.

Community consultation events will be taking place in Lynn, Downham and Hunstanton, which members of the public are invited to attend. The dates of these are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Toolkits and resources are available for businesses, charities and other organisations operating in the borough, get in touch with Love West Norfolk on social media to find out more.

In March, Love West Norfolk will hold a special event for schools, in the hope of getting young people involved in the initiative as well.