The borough mayor, Harry Humphrey, decided it was time to get out early on Saturday morning to take part in Lynn parkrun, all in aid of his charities, Norfolk Young Carers and the Magpie Riding for The Disabled.

It was a really nice morning and he joined the 287 others who were also out running and walking around the parkrun 5K course in The Walks.

In addition to the runners, there were also 25 parkrun volunteers on duty, there to ensure the event went ahead safely and, of course, accurately for the runner’s times!

The mayor was welcomed by the parkrun event director, Gary Walker, who said: “It was great to have the Mayor along with us to take part in what is, in fact, a great community event, open to all regardless of age or ability and, being managed exclusively by volunteers, free to all taking part.

The mayor with his charity buckets. MLNF-22IB05094

The mayor seemed to enjoy the 5k course and finished in a much better time that he had expected.

It was also a great opportunity for us to thank him for the support parkrun receives from the borough, particularly from the parks staff, who do such a brilliant job in keeping The Walks in the great condition that it is.”

Having completed the 5K run in an excellent time of 52 minutes 32 seconds, it was time for a welcome cuppa from The Walks café, with the mayoress, who had accompanied him to the event to help with fund raising.

The mayor was introduced to the runners before the start. MLNF-22IB05091

He was pleased to have finished and said “it was really good to take part with such a friendly supportive crowd and to also know that I was running for two great local charities that do so much for people in the area. Having now taken part I do intend to do this on a more regular basis in the future.”

Anyone wishing to support the mayor’s charities can do so at either of the following links West Norfolk Young Carers and Riding for the Disabled

The start of ParkRun in King's Lynn. MLNF-22IB05102

The mayor Harry Humphrey, taking part in ParkRun. MLNF-22IB05123

