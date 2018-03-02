Mr Otter shares his thoughts on snow in West Norfolk

The animal care team at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary have created a hot tub to warm up their otters, following this week’s wintry weather.

As the ‘Beast from the East’ sweeps over West Norfolk temperatures are expected to plunge and snow is expected to fall.

And Pets at Home in Lynn wants to ensure pet owners in particular are fully educated on the dangers the cold poses on their pets.

Head of Pet at Pets at Home, Maeve Moorcroft said: “During colder periods, exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rains, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin, but these aren’t the only discomforts pets can suffer.

“Winter walks can become downright dangerous if chemicals from ice-melting agents are licked off bare paws.”

They say owners should towel dry their pets as soon as they come inside, never shave dogs down to their skin in winter, bathe pets as little as possible, make sure they have a warm place to sleep, and to take extra caution when using anti-freeze.

Pictured above, Mr and Mrs Otter sharing their thoughts on the cold weather. Picture: Sea Life Sanctuary.