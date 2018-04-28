Mrs Norfolk Curve winner to host own plus-size event in King’s Lynn

The winner of Mrs Norfolk Curve 2017 hopes to bring pageantry and plus-size fashion to Lynn when she holds her first event next month.

Amy Oltai, 28, of Clenchwarton is set to hold East Curve at Norfolk Street’s The Pretty Little Tea Shop, and hopes it will be the first of many events catering for the East.

She said: “It’s a completely free event and I’m investing a lot of money into it because eventually I’d love to run an exhibition.

“It’s something we don’t really have in this part of the country and it could really help put Lynn on the map while helping to support local businesses.

“We’ve got a Miss Norwich and Miss Norfolk who all come from this area, so there is a market for it, I’d love to see more Norfolk girls getting involved and signing up for pageants next year.”

Tickets are already sold out for the event, which is on May 25 and will feature a fashion show with four different brands, body positive campaigners, clothing sales and appearances by pageant winners.

Mrs Oltai, who is married with two children and works at Ann Summers, is also set to take on her last beauty pageant this August, the Mrs British Beauty Curve pageant, for which she last year took the title of Mrs Norfolk Curve.

She said: “Last year I was second runner up, so this year I’m pushing for the crown.

“It’s quite emotional to be doing my last pageant but you do stay part of the pageant family of past and present contestants and they’re all so supportive, it’s amazing.”

She added: “I just really want women to know that there is a pageant out there for curvier women, I’m trying to get more women from the area to represent Norfolk.”

Amy is due to take part in her final pageant on August 4 in Maidstone, Kent, before she hangs up her crown to focus on hosting plus-size events and work commitments.

For more information and tickets, call Amy on 07593 031200.