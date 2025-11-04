Two much-loved nurses at Lynn’s hospital are hanging up their uniforms for the final time as they retire from the NHS.

Loraine Andrews, 62, is retiring after an incredible 42 years of service, including 25 years at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she has delivers compassionate patient care.

She is joined in retirement by her colleague Dawn Brown, 56, who leaves after 17 years in nursing.

Dawn, who lives in Dersingham, went into nursing later in life after raising her two daughters. She qualified as a nurse in 2007, following encouragement from a friend – a decision she says she has never regretted.

Over her career, she has worked on several wards across the trust as well as the day surgery unit where she trained as a theatre scrub nurse before joining the discharge lounge team.

Dawn said: “What I’ve loved most is being able to care for people and brighten their day, even just a little. You never know what someone is going through, and often, being there with kindness and reassurance is the most powerful medicine we can offer.”

As she heads into retirement, Dawn is already looking forward to picking up a new skill – she has enrolled on a pastry chef course and is excited to explore her passion for baking.

Loraine, who lives in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, began her career in 1983 as a care assistant before qualifying as a state enrolled nurse (SEN) in 1986.

Over the years, she has worked across a range of medical and neurological rehabilitation wards, including the Wolfson Rehab Unit at Atkinson Morley Hospital in Wimbledon.

In 2000, she moved to Norfolk to be closer to her parents and joined the QEH shortly afterwards - bringing with her a wealth of experience and a calm, compassionate manner.

She played an instrumental role in setting up the original discharge lounge in 2001 – a facility she remained closely connected to throughout her time working at the hospital.

Reflecting on her career, Loraine said: “I honestly love my job – no two days have ever been the same. I’ve had the privilege to care for people at some of their most vulnerable moments, and that’s something I’ve never taken lightly.

“I will really miss putting on my uniform – it means so much to me because of what it represents - compassion, respect, and making a difference, even in small ways.”

Loraine plans to spend some time relaxing after retirement and is looking forward to welcoming her extended family from America for a special Christmas with her mum. In the new year, she hopes to focus on her own wellbeing and fitness.

Samantha Rothwell, sister for the new discharge lounge which opened in 2024, said: “Loraine and Dawn have been the heart of our team.

“Their dedication to high-quality, person-centred care has left a lasting legacy that will continue to shape the way we support patients for years to come. They’ve been mentors, role models, and above all, compassionate carers – and we will miss them dearly.”

Pippa Street, Chief Nurse at the trust, added: “The QEH extends heartfelt thanks and best wishes to both Loraine and Dawn as they begin this exciting new chapter.

“Their contributions will not be forgotten – and the impact they’ve had on colleagues and patients alike will be felt for years to come.”