Holocaust Memorial Day will be marked in Lynn this year with a special filmed service featuring readings from a variety of faiths.

The service has been adapted due to Covid-19 which has prevented the usual gathering of more than 150 people in the Town Hall.

This year footage of the recorded event will be available on the West Norfolk Council YouTube platform at noon on Wednesday, January 27.

The annual ceremony usually held at the Town Hall in Lynn to mark Holocaust Memorial Day will take place online this year. Picture: Ian Burt

The date marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and the service, will include a reading by West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long, mayor Geoff Hipperson and members of various communities.

Mr Hipperson, said: “The theme of Holocaust Memorial Day is light in the darkness and this has a relevance to the current situation.

“In the midst of this terrible virus there is a huge core of people working and volunteering with kindness, care and generosity that far exceeds examples of selfishness.

The Holocaust Memorial tree inside The Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

“Similar individuals, groups and organisations are represented to remember the horrible cases of cruelty and genocide in the past and promote the rejection of prejudice and racism at present, and in the future."

This year’s theme, Be a Light in the Darkness, is reflected in the readings at the service which will include poetry and an original piece from a member of the local Jewish community which will be joined by representatives of other faiths, including the Muslim and Christian congregations.

St Martha’s RC school, in Gaywood, has supported the event every year and has sent in a recording of a reading and a song for the multi-faith service which will be led by Fr Adrian Ling, parish priest of All Saints Church.

A spokesman for the local Jewish community said: “We were determined that there should be a service to mark this important date and hope that by bringing it online we can reach as many people as possible.

"The anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau was chosen as the day for the nation to reflect on man’s inhumanity to man and offers the hope that lessons can be learned for the future."

There will also be a reading from police constable Lee Anderton, western district engagement officer.

The day will also be a time to reflect and remember those who have been murdered in subsequent genocides across the globe including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

A wreath will be laid at the tree in Lynn’s Tower Gardens which was planted for the first Holocaust Memorial Day service 20-years-ago.

The film will be available to watch at noon on Wednesday, January 27 and can be found on this link: www.youtube.com/WestNorfolkBC/

Each year thousands of activities take place around the UK to mark the date and more information about Holocaust Memorial Day can be found at the website www.hmd.org.uk

The Holocaust and subsequent atrocities should not be consigned to history without comment. The language of hate and prejudice must be challenged by all of us and by standing together we can create a safer future for those of all faiths and none.

The film will be available to watch at noon on Wednesday, January 27 and can be found on this link: www.youtube.com/WestNorfolkBC/