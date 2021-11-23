Health chiefs have today backed multi-million pound plans to build a new hub GP surgery in Lynn.

Land off Nar Ouse Way has been identified for the facility, which officials say could provide services for more than 6,000 patients.

And it's anticipated that building work could begin next autumn if final approval is secured.

Governors of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) approved proposals to submit a business case for the Lynn site, plus four others across the region, to NHS England during an online meeting this afternoon.

The meeting was told that the project is expected to cost around £47 million to complete, with just over £25 million being covered by NHS capital funding.

The remainder would be drawn from private investment.

Paul Higham, the CCG's associate director of primary care estates, said Nar Ouse Way was the "preferred" site for the Lynn hub, which is also intended to provide services for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Papers published ahead of the meeting said the building would provide GP services for 6,500 patients.

And Mr Higham said all of the sites had been brought forward to help meet increasing and future demands.

Referring to the Lynn scheme specifically, he added: "We haven't got a primary care provider lined up at this point.

"We are in dialogue with the PCN (the local Primary Care Network) and it's looking positive we will get one."

Mr Higham said it is anticipated that construction work on the hubs will start in October or November of 2022 and be completed by March 2024.

That would then allow a transitional period of up to two months before the facilities become fully operational.

The proposal has come forward just two weeks after West Norfolk councillors approved the planned relocation of the St James Medical Practice from its current site in County Court Road to a new £5 million facility off Edward Benefer Way.

Officials there have said they hope the new facility will be open by late next year.

But the project has triggered concerns that some patients living in the south of the town and nearby villages may lose out on the treatment they need because of a lack of access.

Last month, CCG officials admitted Lynn was "an area of significant need" for additional capacity.