The A47 has been closed this evening following a multi-vehicle crash at Middleton.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm.

Highways England says the road is currently closed in both directions between the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn and the junction with the A1122 near Swaffham.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys this evening.

More as we get it.