A three-legged challenge has seen a mum step out to raise awareness of a West Norfolk charity as well as funds for a national appeal.

Louise Collings, whose son Reuben attends sessions run by King’s Lynn-based Little Discoverers, took part in a BBC radio spearheaded challenge with weather presenter Gillian Brown.

Tied together, the mum and presenter took part in the Thousand-Mile Three-Legged Race to help raise funds for BBC Children in Need.

Louise Collings and Reuben with Gillian Brown

Showing teamwork and determination, the duo walked a mile, cheered on by flag-waving Reuben and his nanny.

Louise said: “I wanted to show my support for Little Discoverers and help raise awareness for this amazing small charity, which receives funding from Children in Need. Reuben and I really enjoy our time there and benefit from being in a small group, engaging in physical techniques while having fun.”

Little Discoverers team member Pauline Bennett said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Louise for stepping up to this challenge on behalf of Little Discoverers. Louise and Reuben always come to our sessions with the biggest smiles and are the first to try out all our activities and exercises. We knew she would be amazing on the day.

“On behalf of everyone at Little Discoverers, we would like to extend a huge thank you to Louise, Reuben, nanny, and the BBC radio team for their work with Children in Need. Your contributions truly make a difference.”

Little Discoverers provides free, group-based, early therapy/education for complex, vulnerable children aged up to five who have a physical development delay, helping to give family members skills to support their child develop physical, communication and social skills.

A spokesperson said: “The learning can then continue at home, and the child will have a greater chance of independence.”

Sessions are run by three specially trained staff on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to noon during term times, with up to eight children and their parent/carer each day.

“We use methods of Conductive Education. This approach views the child as a person rather than a diagnosis. We use what the child loves - music, singing, messy play and more, which creates a magical atmosphere where children push their limits in a safe environment, often without realising that they are working.

“Within Conductive Education, rhythmic intention enables a child to take control, build confidence and take risks. We link music, rhythm and command phrases to support movement and create intention,” the spokesperson added.

Little Discoverers is looking for passionate volunteers to join its committee and help support its vital work. If you can help the charity, email Kat Hunter at: Teamleader@littleDiscoverers.co.uk or call 07805427044.

Little Discoverers (West Norfolk School for Parents) holds its sessions at South Lynn Community Centre.