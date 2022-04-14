Tragedy has struck a Lynn family after two out of their three triplets died this week after mum Lucy Thompson, 19 went into early labour at 24 weeks.

The triplets were delivered via emergency section at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Sunday after Lucy had complained of pains.

She was given paracetamol by her GP but upon arrival to the hospital it was discovered she was well into labour, at 5cm dilation.

Archie Minister after he was born (56082822)

Lucy, who is already mum to six-month-old Lacey-May is “heartbroken” and feels the onset of early labour was caused by the “stress of her housing situation”.

Lucy and her partner Kieron Minister were left penniless by an online scammer who they paid a deposit for a flat to.

They were put into temporary housing in a hostel in March, Cambridgeshire, earlier this month after appeal to Fenland and West Norfolk councils for help .

Archie before his death after Mum Lucy went into early labour (56082831)

She said: “I feel the housing situation has been a direct cause of my early labour and losing the babies has been a consequence of that, we are in bits. I feel so down- Archie passed away due to blood on his brain, they knew there was something wrong with him straight-away.

“We contacted MP James Wild and he is on the case.”

Lucy Thompson and Kieron Minister with Archie (56082834)

Tragically Archie Gene and Alfie Gene, who weighed just over a pound each, passed away within days of each other.

Alfie weighed 1.5lb and Archie 1.3lb. Arthur is 1.6lb. Alfie ’s heart stopped six times before he died and Archie had a bleed on the brain.

Arthur, who has been in an incubator, still survives.

Arthur Minister is the only one of the three triplets to survive, after Mum Lucy went into early labour at 24 due to stress (56082828)

The couple who expected to have a “good house and a good life set up” paid £775 in a flat deposit after seeing a private property advertised on social media.

They were then invited them to view the property, which never happened, and the pair lost the money they had spent months saving for.

The property, in Wisbech, was ideal for the couple, who wanted to be near Lucy’s family for the birth of their triplets.

The house, was then reposted online under a different profile - the couple have contacted the police and fraud services to get their money back.

Lucy said upon arrival at the hostel earlier this month: “We appealed to West Norfolk Council and Fenland Council for help with a property but said they were “not placed as priority”.

“So we’ve had no choice but to accept the hostel, it’s affecting my pregnancy. I can’t bring my babies up here.”

Her daughter had struggled to settle in the cramped conditions and a week later the 19-year-old went into early labour.

The young couple are now preparing for the funerals of their little boys - they shared an image to social media site Snapchat of Alfie and Archie side by side with the caption "RIP my little boys, Mummy and Daddy will love you forever xxx".

The council and MP James Wild have been contacted for comment.