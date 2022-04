Firefighters were called out this morning to the Fairstead Estate in Lynn to help an animal in distress.

Passers-by had found a muntjac deer with its head stuck in railings at Winston Churchill Drive at 7am.

An appliance from Lynn South station attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment. It took about 10 minutes to extricate the poor animal from the railings, much to the relief of members of onlookers.