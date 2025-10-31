A murderer who killed his daughter was given CPR in prison despite having a ‘do not resuscitate’ directive in place.

Lynn man Nigel Malt died aged 47 at the high security HMP Gartree in Leicestershire on April 29 this year.

He was handed a life sentence in September 2022 after he was found guilty of murdering his 19-year-old estranged daughter, Lauren, in West Winch.

Murderer Nigel Malt died in prison earlier this year. Picture: Norfolk Police

An inquest held this week found Malt died in prison of heart failure. An independent clinical review commissioned by NHS England found the care he had received was of “a reasonable standard”.

However, prison officers who found him unresponsive did perform CPR for four minutes despite him having a do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) order in place.

A report from the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said: “While we appreciate that it was their natural reaction to start CPR, they should have been aware that Mr Malt had a DNACPR in place and respected his wishes.

Lauren Malt was killed by her father in 2022. Picture: Norfolk Police

“We bring this to the attention of the governor and head of healthcare.”

It added: “The clinical reviewer concluded that the clinical care Mr Malt received at Gartree was of a reasonable standard and was equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community.

“She found that there was clear evidence of care planning for the management of Mr Malt’s long-term conditions.

“However, she made several recommendations about the wider care Mr Malt received which the head of healthcare will wish to address.”

Malt murdered his daughter outside her home on Leete Way, in West Winch, in January 2022 by running over her in his car.

He had driven to her house, where he argued with her and her partner. Malt got in his black Mercedes C200, initially driving off with Lauren following on foot.

Moments later, Malt stopped and reversed at speed, hitting her with the car before driving forward and then running over her again.

As witnesses ran to Lauren’s aid, Malt got out of his car, picked her up and put her in the front passenger footwell.

He had been drinking, and on the way to the hospital, he stopped at a nearby shop where Lauren’s mother worked.

Lauren was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.