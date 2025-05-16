A murderer who killed his daughter by running her over multiple times has died in prison.

Nigel Malt, 47, from Lynn, was handed a life sentence in September 2022 after he was found guilty of murdering his 19-year-old estranged daughter, Lauren Malt.

The court heard Malt murdered Lauren outside her home on Leete Way, in West Winch, in January 2022 by running over her in his car.

Nigel Malt has died in prison. Picture: Norfolk Police

A Prisons and Probation Ombudsman report has confirmed that Malt died at HMP Gartree on Tuesday, April 29.

An investigation into the cause of his death, which is standard in prison deaths, is in progress.

Malt had driven to Lauren’s home address, where he argued with her and her partner.

Lauren Malt

The pair continued to argue in the street before Malt got in his black Mercedes C200, initially driving off with Lauren following on foot.

Moments later, Malt stopped and reversed at speed, hitting Lauren with the car before driving forward and then running over her again.

As witnesses ran to Lauren’s aid, Malt got out of his car, picked Lauren up from the road and put her in the front passenger footwell.

He had been drinking, and on the way to the hospital, he stopped at a nearby shop where Lauren’s mother worked.

Lauren Malt. Picture: Norfolk Police

Lauren was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Enquiries by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team revealed Malt had been estranged from his family following several domestic incidents.

The court heard that in 2019, Malt was alleged to have reversed toward Lauren in threatening manner - almost hitting her leg.