Sessions are starting up for young children to explore Lynn Museum.

Mini Museum will give children under the age of five a chance to explore the museum in their own way with fun stories, activities and plays.

Beth Kierman, front of house supervisor, said: “We had a lovely response to Mini Museum in 2022, with 50 children attending the first sessions to be held since before the lockdowns. We are looking forward to new fun themes this year.”

Lynn Museum are starting their Mini Museum club sessions for children

The first session, which is all about dinosaurs, starts Thursday, January 19.

Visit https://www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/