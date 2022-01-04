Every Thursday at 1pm from February 3 to March 24, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn the Museum will be holding the 23rd series of the popular True’s Talks.

Admission is free (although donations are welcome), but due to reduced capacity places are limited, so booking is essential. Booking for the talks will open on Tuesday, January 11.

The talks cover a variety of local history subjects from ‘Lynn’s Medieval Hanse House: History and Significance’, to ‘King’s Lynn Port Today’ and the fascinating ‘Zelia Hoffman: An American Abroad in Norfolk’. These talks are a must for anyone interested in local history.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Speakers will also be exploring the medieval mystic Margery Kempe, the creation of a new pilgrimage trail around King’s Lynn and the visits of composer Ralph Vaughan Williams to the town!

February 3: Lynn’s Medieval Hanse House: History and Significance by Dr Paul Richards.

February 10: Swapping furs for a hairshirt: Margery Kempe’s transformation by Monika Saganowska.

February 17: Zelia Hoffman: An American Abroad in Norfolk by Charlotte Paton.

February 24: Cattle Droving by Jeff Hoyle.

March 3: King’s Lynn Port Today by Kim Kennedy.

March 10: March Making a Pilgrim's Trail for King's Lynn by Alison Gifford.

March 17: Ralph Vaughan Williams by Liz James & Jill Bennett.

March 24: Market Towns in Eastern England since 1750 by Tony Kirby.

Deputy manager, Rebecca Rees, said: “Our talks have always been incredibly popular and get booked up quickly. Due to continuing safety measures we are maintaining a reduced capacity in our Education Room where the talks are held. We hope our audiences will enjoy the diverse range of topics in this series.”

The talks programme is part of a series of events connected with the Museum’s Pat Midgley Research Centre, which received Heritage Lottery funding in 2015. Facilities for local and family history research include a reference library, archive rooms, a reading room and the town’s only sound archive.

For more information contact the Museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk. Alternatively you can visit the Museum’s website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.