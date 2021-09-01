A new memorial garden in True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum took place on Wednesday, September 1.

The space has been designed with a mural on the wall for people to take a moment, have a cup of tea from the cafe and a chance to sit and reflect in the peace and quiet.

This transformation into a calm, eco-friendly space is thanks to support from West Norfolk Council's open spaces fund.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum Opening of the Memorial Garden.The Garden has been transformed into a calm, eco-friendly space..Dr Paul Richards (centre) welcomes guests to the official opening ceremony. (50802502)

Paul Richards, chairman of the North End Trust welcomed guests to the event and said: "True's Yard is 30 years old and I hope it is still open for the next 30 years. Thank you to the borough council for their annual grant, friends of True's Yard, VIPS and trustees and the volunteers.

"We have a very good curator in Lindsay and deputy Rebecca and a cleaner who works very hard. The success of True's Yard is due to all these people and the public.

"Progress has been aided by the National Lottery Fund and the significant role and support of the borough council."

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum Opening of the Memorial Garden.The Garden has been transformed into a calm, eco-friendly space..Official opening with from LtoR, Lindsey Bavin, Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds (who opened the Garden), Cllr and Deputy Borough Mayor Lesley Bambridge, Paul Bland (Trustee), Dr Paul Richards, Cllr Andy Tyler. MLNF-21PM09004

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, officially opened the memorial garden.

She said: "It is a huge pleasure to stand and say we have been able to give a grant for this new area for relaxation and refection.

"Over the last 18 months we have seen how important open spaces are to us all. Now people can come de-stress and be out in the open air. They can come and enjoy time in True's Yard and reflect in the middle of town.

"True's Yard do so much in the community especially with True's Tots. I am pleased to open this new reflective garden."

It is free to visit and those who wish to, can commission a plaque to place on the Memorial Wall or simply quietly reflect.

The garden intends to be a multi-sensory educational experience and it has already been a focal point for the True’s Tots classes.