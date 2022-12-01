A community museum in Lynn has been awarded funds to help people keep warm this winter.

True’s Yard community hot spot project received £2,000 to create a safe warm space this winter from the Norfolk Community Foundation.

The community hot spot fund will support subsidised hot drinks and a warm space open five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am until 4pm, at the heritage site on North Street.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum provides a warm space this winter after receiving funding from the Norfolk Community Foundation

Activities will be provided such as books, boardgames and newspapers whilst users are keeping warm in the community hub.

Lindsey Bavin, museum curator, said: “We appreciate everyone is having to keep an eye on the thermostat this year which is why we are so pleased to be able to offer a little respite.

“Being cold for long periods of time can be so detrimental to health and wellbeing so we hope many people will take up the offer of a hot drink and warm space.”

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “Norfolk Community Foundation is delighted to support this much needed project that will make a real difference in the community.

“We wish them every success with their work.”

Since opening in 1991 the founding philosophy of the charity which runs the museum has been to educate and inform the public about the once thriving fishing community of the North End of Lynn, its culture and history.

Their current mission is to provide training and educational opportunities, as well as research facilities, to a broad range of audiences.

Also on offer for families are free early learning classes for under fives and Dungeon and Dragons on Saturday mornings.

To find out more contact in

fo@truesyard.co.uk. For further information on applying for funding go to Norfolk Community Foundation’s website.