Families got to experience what Christmas was like in Victorian times at a museum in Lynn at the weekend.

On Saturday Lynn Museum held the event from 10am to 4pm, with more than 150 people enjoying the activities that were going on.

People were able to make Victorian sweets and card craft, handle objects from the era and Father Christmas was there giving gifts, and children had the option to see him if they wanted to.

There were 160 people who attended this event throughout the day.

Beth Kierman, supervisor at the museum, said: "Thank you to everyone who visited.

"Everyone seemed to have a wonderful time.

"Our events programme this year has only just got back up and running since Covid... It was lovely to see so many people back in the museum again."

