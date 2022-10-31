One of West Norfolk’s most productive musical talent centres offered youngsters an opportunity to begin a lifelong love affair with music when it hosted an open day on Saturday.

Based at Springwood High School on Queensway in Lynn, the West Norfolk Music Centre has been providing instrumental music, theory and singing opportunities for the borough’s talent for the last four decades.

Chair Derek Stringer is hopeful that Saturday’s event will be the start of many more journeys of musical discovery.

“Since the start of the academic year, we’ve had people going into lots of schools, putting the word out and showcasing the many opportunities that we offer at the centre, so it was great to see so many people come along and enjoy themselves,” he said.

The centre, which is a registered charity, is supported by the Norfolk Music Hub and offers lessons in a wide range of instruments, as well as the opportunity to join a range of vocal and instrumental groups, for all ages and levels of ability.

No audition or previous experience is required for entry, just a willingness to learn.

“We had a great turn-out and I’m hoping they were impressed by the showcase of activities that we offered,” Derek continued.

“A lot of our groups performed on the day, playing all different kinds of music. There were try-out sessions, and teachers on hand to talk in more depth to anyone who was interested.”

West Norfolk Music Centre operates at Springwood High School during term time Saturday mornings from 9am to 1pm. For more details visit wnmc.org.uk, email info@wnmc.org.uk, or call Sarah on 07748 067355.