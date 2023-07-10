King’s Lynn’s Festival Too described as ‘huge success’ as final acts close three weekends of live music
Lynn’s Festival Too went out with a bang this weekend as crowds enjoyed a third weekend of live music.
Record amounts of visitors came to Lynn for the free annual music festival with a variety of different artists.
From the Jam took to the Tuesday Market Place as headline act on Friday night.
Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings played hits such as ‘A Town Called Malice’ and ‘Going Underground’.
But before that, crowds enjoyed music by the Slender Pins and The Routine.
Five acts took to the stage for the finale on Saturday including Feeder, Newton Faulkner, The Extons, Domape and The Walkman.
A number of acts kept people entertained during the day on Saturday including the Bill Bailey Jazz Band, Sheridan The Sheepdog, Pinxton Puppets – Punch and Judy Style, Nobby Singalong and Stevie Spud- Juggling/ Balloon Modelling.
Festival Too’s chair Mike Andrews said: “The festival was a huge success, brilliant bands, large crowds, good weather and the feedback we’ve had on social media has been fantastic. I think it was a really good festival.”
“Over the two weekends we had potentially record crowds, it’s been really well supported. It is great to provide this entertainment for Lynn and West Norfolk free of charge.
“We always strive for it to be better every year. It was a very successful Festival Too and we hope to build on that again for next year.
“I’d like to thank the committee, the volunteers and the sponsors for their support, they make Festival Too a reality.”