Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn’s Festival Too described as ‘huge success’ as final acts close three weekends of live music

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:27, 10 July 2023
 | Updated: 17:11, 10 July 2023

Lynn’s Festival Too went out with a bang this weekend as crowds enjoyed a third weekend of live music.

Record amounts of visitors came to Lynn for the free annual music festival with a variety of different artists.

From the Jam took to the Tuesday Market Place as headline act on Friday night.

Crowds formed at Festival Too over the weekend
Crowds formed at Festival Too over the weekend

Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings played hits such as ‘A Town Called Malice’ and ‘Going Underground’.

But before that, crowds enjoyed music by the Slender Pins and The Routine.

Five acts took to the stage for the finale on Saturday including Feeder, Newton Faulkner, The Extons, Domape and The Walkman.

The Walk-man are a group of nine teenagers that opened Festival Too on Saturday night
The Walk-man are a group of nine teenagers that opened Festival Too on Saturday night

A number of acts kept people entertained during the day on Saturday including the Bill Bailey Jazz Band, Sheridan The Sheepdog, Pinxton Puppets – Punch and Judy Style, Nobby Singalong and Stevie Spud- Juggling/ Balloon Modelling.

Festival Too’s chair Mike Andrews said: “The festival was a huge success, brilliant bands, large crowds, good weather and the feedback we’ve had on social media has been fantastic. I think it was a really good festival.”

“Over the two weekends we had potentially record crowds, it’s been really well supported. It is great to provide this entertainment for Lynn and West Norfolk free of charge.

Newton Faulkner before performing at Festival Too
Newton Faulkner before performing at Festival Too

“We always strive for it to be better every year. It was a very successful Festival Too and we hope to build on that again for next year.

.
Taka Hirose from Feeder
Taka Hirose from Feeder
The Walk-man are a group of nine teenagers who were the first up on stage on Saturday
The Walk-man are a group of nine teenagers who were the first up on stage on Saturday
The Extons performing at Lynn’s Festival Too
The Extons performing at Lynn’s Festival Too
The Walk-man performed on Saturday night
The Walk-man performed on Saturday night
Feeder headlined Festival Too on Saturday night
Feeder headlined Festival Too on Saturday night
Peter Catlin from The Exton
Peter Catlin from The Exton
Teams were on board to help clean up after the weekend
Teams were on board to help clean up after the weekend
The Slender Pins performed on Friday night
The Slender Pins performed on Friday night
What a crowd at the Tuesday Market Place!
What a crowd at the Tuesday Market Place!
From the Jam performed on Friday night
From the Jam performed on Friday night
Many took to see free acts at Festival Too
Many took to see free acts at Festival Too
The Walkman performed on Saturday night
The Walkman performed on Saturday night
Feeder at Festival Too on Saturday night
Feeder at Festival Too on Saturday night
Crowds took over the Tuesday Market Place for another weekend of live music
Crowds took over the Tuesday Market Place for another weekend of live music
Bruce Foxton from ‘From the Jam’ headlined Festival Too on Friday night
Bruce Foxton from ‘From the Jam’ headlined Festival Too on Friday night
From the Jam took over Tuesday Market Place on Friday night
From the Jam took over Tuesday Market Place on Friday night
.
The Walkman performed on Saturday night
The Walkman performed on Saturday night
Peter Catlin from The Exton
Peter Catlin from The Exton
The Slender Pins performed at Festival Too on Friday night
The Slender Pins performed at Festival Too on Friday night

“I’d like to thank the committee, the volunteers and the sponsors for their support, they make Festival Too a reality.”

Human Interest Kings Lynn Music Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE