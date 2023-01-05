Young musicians are being invited to apply for free, fully-funded musical scholarships at a performing arts specialist school.

A total of 10 scholarships are being offered for the first time at Lynn’s Springwood High School, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which already runs a programme providing 30 ‘arts places’ a year to students with an aptitude for music or drama.

The new scholarships will entitle the successful applicants to free instrumental tuition on one of a range of orchestral instruments, as well as the free loan of the instrument, for their first three years at Springwood.

Springwood High School's director of music Robin Norman.

Instruments covered include oboe, bassoon, cello, double bass, French horn, trombone and tuba, and the scholarships are open to anyone obtaining a place at the school for September 2023, regardless of whether they already play an instrument or are simply keen to learn.

“Springwood has a rich musical history, and so it has always been an important element of school life,” said Springwood’s director of music, Robin Norman, who began his own musical career as a student at the school.

“All students in Years 7 to 9 have a class music lesson every week, but outside of these, we currently have around 180 to 200 instrumental and singing lessons that take place every week, and 40 per cent of the school community are involved in at least one music-related extra-curricular group outside of the school day that they choose to attend.

“We currently have four choirs, three wind bands, a jazz ensemble, two string groups, rock clubs, and many more groups.”

Springwood’s musicians are also active outside of the school, Mr Norman added.

“We do a range of concerts every year, both in Lynn and further afield, including performances in the Symphony Hall in Birmingham,” he said.

“We are also currently in the early stages of planning a concert tour to France, including a performance at Disneyland Paris, for the summer of 2024.”

In keeping with this musical heritage, Springwood boasts many successful alumni who have pursued musical careers since graduating from the school.

“The school has had many students who have gone on to study music at some of the country’s most respected institutions, including the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, the Royal College of Music, and the Royal Academy of Music, amongst others,” Mr Norman said.

“Some students are now making a career as professional musicians, with some performing on global television channels, in major concert halls, and, indeed, as lead roles in West End productions.

“This is the pedigree that Springwood has for music – one which we are very proud of and look to maintain into the future.”

Those interested in a musical scholarship at Springwood should apply for a place at the school through the usual channels, then, once accepted, can apply for a scholarship.