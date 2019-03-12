Musical Lynn schools set for Corn Exchange stage

Seven primary schools will be among those performing a music concert at the Lynn Corn Exchange tonight (Tuesday, March 12).

A ‘Schools Make Music’ concert will see pupils ranging from ages eight to 18 performing in what is the 22nd year of the event.

Organised by the Trinity Rotary Club in Lynn, the concert will take place tonight from 7pm to 9.30pm.

The concert will see seven primary schools, all from the Lynn area, perform as individual instrumental and choral groups.

Following this, pupils from secondary schools will take to the stage, including the West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra and the Springwood Concert Band.

Adrian Parker, of the Trinity Rotary Club, said: “We support music in schools because it builds confidence and demands discipline and concentration.

“This opens the door to a life-long love of music, and should be available to every child.”

Tickets for the show are still available from the Corn Exchange box office at a price of £5 per ticket.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place where schools are performing tonight

All profits from the tickets will be shared between the schools.

Participating schools include the primaries at Clenchwarton, Dersingham, Watlington and Wormegay, the St Martin at Shouldham Primary, and the Holly Meadows Primary at Pott Row.