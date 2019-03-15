Musical youth hit the right note on stage

The organiser of a school music concert in the Corn Exchange this week has hailed the event as a great success.

Adrian Parker, of the Trinity Rotary Club who organised the ‘Schools Make Music’ concert said over 450 people attended the event on Tuesday night.

Schools Make Music Concert Rehearsal at King' Lynn Corn Exchange on Tuesday afternoon, ready for the Main Evening Concert..Rehearsal underway for Wormegay and Runcton Holme Clenchwarton West Lynn Shouldham Dersingham School. (7739271)

It was the 22nd year of the event, in which seven primary schools took to the stage to perform. All seven were from the Lynn area including from Chlenchwarton, Holly Meadows at Pott Row, Shouldham, Dersingham, Watlington, Wormegay and Runcton Holme.

Schools Make Music Concert Rehearsal at King' Lynn Corn Exchange on Tuesday afternoon, ready for the Main Evening Concert..Rehearsal underway for Clenchwarton School. (7739315)

Following this, the secondary schools then took to the stage to showcase their musical talent. The West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra and the Springwood Concert Band performed for the secondary school part of the show.

“A number of people said to me it was the best show they have seen in recent years,” said Mr Parker.

Schools Make Music Concert Rehearsal at King' Lynn Corn Exchange on Tuesday afternoon, ready for the Main Evening Concert..Rehearsal underway for Dersingham School. (7739302)

“Of course many of the schools performing were first-time participants, but there were schools returning as well.

“The audience were all the way to the back of the hall which was tremendously good. One could hear them from the stage!”

Gallery1

All profits from the show were shared between the schools after tickets sold for £5 per person.