A musician who performed 24 gigs in 24 hours overnight on Friday evening into Saturday has said his ‘mission is accomplished.’

Jay Harrison raised funds in excess of £2,000 for Norfolk and Waveney MIND to raise awareness about mental health in memory of his friends who took their own lives.

Playing in various venues in Lynn, the singer started and finished at the Nip and Growler pub, moving on the hour to others including The Place, Tuesday Market Place, Alive Corn Exchange and St George’s Guildhall.

Mr Harrison said: “If anyone asks what has been the most memorable, I could say singing at the Guildhall, Britain’s oldest working theatre where Shakespeare performed, but actually the most memorable thing was the cold.

“It was incredibly cold and difficult at 7.30am on Saturday morning when I looked in my van and saw the temperature was zero degree celsius, with the cold seeping into every bone.

“It was dealing with that which was memorable.

The Place in the Vancouver Quarter was one of the 24 venues that Jay Harrison played at

“But it was all worth it.”

With support from strangers, friends and family throughout the night to keep him going, Jay describes his own mental battle to not give up on the challenge.

He said: “My wife came along to support and help out and Matt and Kelly Southby who are videographers took some footage for free and gave up their time.

The musician played in 24 venues in and around Lynn

“I met a lovely couple at the Nip and Growler who decided to join me at the next few venues which lifted my spirits.

“It was a full on 24 hour experience and I came home and went straight to bed.

“But at about 4am I could easily have given up.

Jay Harrison at the Nip and Growler following his epic stint

“At the last gig in the Nip and Growler I burst into tears. I was overcome with emotion.

“I sang a song my friend wrote that means a lot to me and he is not here any more.

“He lost his battle with himself and it will be a decade this May since he died.

“This challenge highlighted mental health issues and helped people talk openly and candidly about mental health.

“Everyone we spoke to knows someone who has been affected by mental health.

“The money we raised is great but it is the awareness that is also important.

“My mission is accomplished.”

Search for 24 Gigs in 24 Hours for Norfolk and Waveney Mind on GoFundMe for further details.