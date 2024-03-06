Paul Moore wasn’t expecting that his family business would scoop up an award at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards, let alone two.

Lynnmoore Engineering was crowned both Small Business of the Year as well as receiving the Business Innovation award at the black-tie ceremony held last Friday.

The engineering firm has been in Lynn for 30 years and was set up by James and Valerie Moore. Lynnmore is now run by their children Paul Moore and Joanne Anderson.

From left: Joanne Anderson, Claire James, Paul Moore and Nick Swales. picture: Ian Burt

Lynnmoore designs and manufactures equipment from conveyors, washers, dryers, mixers and more.

After winning the award, Paul explained that he and Joanne lost their father four years ago and wanted to make him proud.

Paul said: “I’m following in his footsteps, I’m really happy, I’ve got a good team behind me.

From left: Nikki Ely, Joanne Anderson, Nick Swales and Paul Moore. Picture: Ian Burt

“I’ve got a bunch of people around me who make it what it is so I’m just really happy.”

He explained that the night was a highlight for the business, and added: “I didn’t expect any of this. My dad was really proud of this business, I’m so happy.”

Joanne said: “He’s worked so hard to get this, its been a long journey to get here but its so well deserved for our team.”

The Lynnmoore Engineering team with West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson. Picture: Ian Burt

Paul explained later on in the evening after winning Small Business of the Year that his parents won a Mayor’s Business Award back in 1997.

Sponsor of the Business Innovation category Claire James from Metcalfe Copeman and Pettefar described Paul as “without doubt, one of the most passionate business people I have ever met”.

Claire said: “We really do enjoy sponsoring this category; it is so inspiring to learn how businesses respond to the ever-changing economic climate and come up with innovative ways to grow.

West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

“There have certainly been ups and downs for them in that time and, despite the well-known challenges of the past three years they have, rather impressively, continued to increase their profit line.

“They have an ever-growing product range and solid expansion plans in place for future growth.”

Claire James from MCP Solicitors. Picture: Ian Burt

Nikki Ely, Partner of Mapus-Smith and Lemmon. Picture: Ian Burt

Mapus-Smith and Lemmon sponsored the Small Business of the Year category. Partner Vikki Ely said: “It was the passion of this business for their industry, their vision for the future and work with other local businesses that made it stand out from the others.”