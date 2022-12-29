This week's Friday Politics columnist is Gaywood councillor Rob Colwell

It’s been my first full calendar year as a councillor in West Norfolk, helping the community and representing Gaywood South and wider West Norfolk at County Hall in Norwich, and I have loved every minute of it, even the encounters with Anglian Water!

A year full of extraordinary events, causes and campaigns. The candlelit vigil for the Ukraine at King’s Lynn Minster in the first week of March, however, stands out for me as one of the most memorable after the illegal invasion by Russia. A community coming together to show their support and solidarity with Ukrainian friends. Our hearts and minds remain with the brave heroes fighting to protect freedom and democracy.

Cllr Rob Colwell along with Anglian Water chief exec Peter Simpson

The year for me has, however, been dominated by the cost-of-living crisis. It started with calling out the Conservative controlled Norfolk County Council in the chamber for cutting free school meals at short notice before Easter leaving local families struggling. I want to thank local supermarkets Tesco Gaywood and Morrisons for helping me gather enough food for 100 free lunch boxes which were then distributed by the Community Shop on Fairstead.

I was keen to know more in the summer about the latest and anticipated needs of King’s Lynn Food Bank. In the later part of the year my focus was supporting with donations and several initiatives to include blankets, slow cookers and Christmas hampers.

I’m so grateful to the staff and volunteers, but also the generosity of the residents, charities, organisations, and businesses in West Norfolk who continue to help through incredibly difficult times. We are lucky to have so many enthusiastic and energetic groups that simply want to look out for others locally.

I noted that our MP has commented recently on low unemployment in West Norfolk. Those who live in the area will tell him the reality of the situation on the ground, with high income deprivation levels, which include those in and out of work. People are struggling to put food on their tables and heat their homes.

Low unemployment means nothing if people’s wages can’t cover essentials. After years of Conservative rule and promises to “level up”, 2022 will be remembered for the year the Conservative party policy trashed the economy, made our mortgages higher, our food more expensive and made us a laughing stock around the world.

People ask me “Why are you a Liberal Democrat Rob?”. I simply reply that I believe in building and safeguarding a fair, free, and open society. One that balances the fundamental values of liberty, equality, and community. I believe no-one should be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

I’ve always been a pro-European as I realise that we can achieve so much more together. Brexit clearly isn’t working, and I couldn’t tell you one thing that is better in my life since we left the EU, but a list of things that are worse. With 45,000 channel crossings this year our borders have never been less secure.

European laws also helped us protect our environment, something I’m passionate about. When I look at the state of our rivers and seas, I fear for any future under the Conservatives who are degrading environmental protections.

I cannot end the year without commenting on the amazing victory in the Gaywood North & Central by-election. Half of central King’s Lynn divisions are now Liberal Democrat, a stunning achievement in under two years.

I want to take the opportunity of wishing everyone in Gaywood, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk a happy new year and may your 2023 be filled with peace, love, and joy, plus hope for a better future.