Lib Dem Rob Colwell kicks off a new, weekly column giving a voice to opposition politicians in West Norfolk...

Right at the outset, let me thank the Lynn News for starting a regular column for opposition parties.

A healthy democracy is one that allows and encourages freedom of speech in the press and I feel honoured to be the first of the lead opposition politicians to write.

Cllr Rob Colwell

I write as the only elected county councillor from any of the main opposition political parties elected in the West Norfolk area as well as the parliamentary spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats in the North West Norfolk constituency.

The appalling state of our QEH hospital was a central issue on the doorsteps that led to my victory in the Gaywood South by-election last year.

My party going from third to first place was a message to the Conservatives not to take those of us who live in West Norfolk for granted.

With the Labour Party locally not appearing to be strong enough to mount an effective challenge to the Conservatives in North West Norfolk and South West Norfolk, it appears it might fall to the Liberal Democrats to do so at the next general election just as they have already shown they can do in other strongly Conservative-leaning and largely rural blue wall seats.

After 12 years in government, a polite message to the Conservatives in the ballot box is the best way to remind them not to take West

Norfolk residents for granted.

The cost-of-living crisis worries me greatly and is already severely impacting West Norfolk families and pensioners.

I wrote an article for East Anglia Bylines in October 2021 about residents in the region having to make the difficult decisions about

“eating versus heating” and this was well before Putin’s illegal war which gave the Conservatives an excuse as to why people are now struggling to make ends meet.

Whilst the outrageous attack by Russia on Ukraine has clearly exacerbated the problem, we must not forget that the party in power for 12 years must accept a significant amount of the blame due to their devastating cuts to public services and the

highest taxes since World War Two, both of which are direct consequences of their economic mismanagement and poor judgement.

The recent Autumn Statement warns us all about the damage caused by the disastrous Liz Truss premiership and her Chancellor’s mini-budget of chaos, a mini-budget which only sought to benefit the richest in society.

I very much doubt the residents of South West Norfolk will forgive her if she decides to seek re-election. Frankly, I was surprised she decided to stay on in Parliament after such utter failure and humiliation.

With local Conservatives quitting after a short time in office and infighting leading to cabinet sackings, the parallels with national politics are striking.

I know that residents would prefer stability and a focus on the issues that matter to them such as improvements to local infrastructure and public services rather than prioritising huge new housing estates with completely inadequate provision of infrastructure in unsuitable areas.

I know people have been disappointed with our new ‘local’ MP James Wild, who has failed to address the lack of NHS dentists in our area, who has failed to get an urgent QEH rebuild decision in the three years he has represented us in Westminster and who has failed to persuade any of us that he is any more than a London friend of Boris Johnson who was dumped on us at the last general election.